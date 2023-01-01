Featured Projects
A selection of long term products and projects in various stages of ongoing development.
All Shapes
An online magazine that connects people, their stories, inclusive design, and helpful resources, regardless of their unique “shape” in life. Aimed to create support and community.Year 2023Role Design & Development
Pulse Assist
Custom participant reporting software that replaces paper forms and makes support data useful.Year 2022Role Design & Development
SDA I-Saint
A fully customised CMS to manage all aspects of NDIS property sales, build, and management processes.Year 2021Role Fullstack Design & Dev
Spring Flats
Springflats stay is a Supported Independent Living (SIL) provider working with both children and adults as part of the NDIS.Year 2020Role Branding & Full Tech assistance.
Services we provide
Design of specialist spaces and environments that consider the needs of those with accessibility needs.
Research, testing, design and implementation for accessibility in the areas of UX UI, web design, application design, usability testing.
We research, design and implement products (both physical and digital) that reduce limitations and assist people in accessing the information and services they need.
Helpful Resources
Case studies about how we helped our clients and like minded people.