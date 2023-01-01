0

Featured Projects

A selection of long term products and projects in various stages of ongoing development.

  • Example alt

    All Shapes

    An online magazine that connects people, their stories, inclusive design, and helpful resources, regardless of their unique “shape” in life. Aimed to create support and community.

    Year 2023
    Role Design & Development
  • Example alt

    Pulse Assist

    Custom participant reporting software that replaces paper forms and makes support data useful.

    Year 2022
    Role Design & Development
  • Alt text

    SDA I-Saint

    A fully customised CMS to manage all aspects of NDIS property sales, build, and management processes.

    Year 2021
    Role Fullstack Design & Dev
  • Alt text

    Spring Flats

    Springflats stay is a Supported Independent Living (SIL) provider working with both children and adults as part of the NDIS.

    Year 2020
    Role Branding & Full Tech assistance.

Services we provide

Architectural

Design of specialist spaces and environments that consider the needs of those with accessibility needs.

Accessibility

Research, testing, design and implementation for accessibility in the areas of UX UI, web design, application design, usability testing.

Assistive Technologies

We research, design and implement products (both physical and digital) that reduce limitations and assist people in accessing the information and services they need.

Helpful Resources

Case studies about how we helped our clients and like minded people.

